Kelli Ward

Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward

PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Republican Party wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate whether Democrat Katie Hobbs used her official position "to suppress free speech." 

In a letter Tuesday, Kelli Ward cites evidence that shows someone from the Secretary of State's Office asked Twitter in 2021 to remove two posts. They had to do with allegations that Hobbs' office had contracted with a private firm to set up a new voter database, a firm that the person making the post claimed had a foreign contractor.

Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs

Tags

Load comments