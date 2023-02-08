Arizona Capitol

If there is not final action by the full Legislature by March 1, schools collectively will be forced to cut nearly $1.4 billion they already have been allocated for the current year.

PHOENIX — With just weeks to go, the state House lawmakers agreed Tuesday to allow school districts across Arizona to spend the money this academic year that they already have.

The 46-14 vote came over the objections of some Republicans who questioned how schools are spending money now.

