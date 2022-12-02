Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd

Cochise County supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd 

PHOENIX — The state elections director wants prosecutors to investigate and and "take appropriate enforcement actions'' against two Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify election results by the deadline as legally required.

Kori Lorick said that Peggy Judd complied with the law only after being ordered to do so Thursday by a judge. She also noted that Tom Crosby, who was in court that day, "continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order'' by not even showing up at the hearing ordered by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley to vote to certify.

Tags

Load comments