State review panel OKs non-prescripton sale of birth control pills

As early as Thursday, pharmacists were expected to have authority to dispense hormonal birth control to women older than 18 without a prescription.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — As recently as Thursday, Arizona women older than 18 were expected to be able to start getting birth control pills without a prescription, under certain conditions — namely as long as the pharmacist was willing and believed the customer is a good candidate for it.

The action comes as the Governor's Regulatory Review Council gave final approval Wednesday to allowing pharmacists to dispense contraceptives without the specific annual prescription from a doctor that has been required until now. Instead, a standing order by the Department of Health Services is all that's required.

Tags

Load comments