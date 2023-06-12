tom-horne.jpg

State Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne launched an "Empower Hotline" in January that he said is designed to allow parents and others to report "inappropriate public school lessons that detract from teaching academic standards."

 PHOTO JEROD MACDONALD-EVOY/ARIZONA MIRROR

PHOENIX — The state's top school official said Thursday a "hotline" he set up two months ago has resulted in credible tips about what he calls "critical race theory" and unacceptable handling by schools of other controversial issues in Arizona classrooms.

But Tom Horne refused to say how many such reports there were, acknowledging only that there were 30,000 "crank" calls. And when pushed for specifics of complaints with possible merit, he could cite only four.

Tags

Load comments