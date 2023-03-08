David Stevens

Cochise County Recorder David Stevens attends an October 2022 emergency meeting in Bisbee in response to the secretary of state’s letter to the supervisors regarding a ballot hand count meeting.

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday sued the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, alleging that its decision to hand over complete control of its elections to the Republican county recorder is illegal because it delegates all the board's responsibilities to another person.

Mayes, a Democrat who took office in January, said in a statement that the actions by the Republican-controlled board also threaten the public's ability to know how elections are being run. That’s because Recorder David Stevens assumed complete power to make decisions normally done — in public — by the Board of Supervisors.

