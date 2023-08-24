Abe Hamadeh

Abe Hamadeh's legal challenge of the 2022 attorney general election results suffered another setback Wednesday when the state Supreme Court rejected a petition to take up the case immediately.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court refused late Wednesday to take up Abe Hamadeh's bid to overturn the results of the attorney general's race, at least at this point.

And now he and his attorneys are on the hook for some new legal fees.

