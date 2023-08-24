Arizona Supreme Court

The Arizona Supreme Court will rule on whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade enacted a territorial-era Arizona law banning almost all abortions.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court decided Wednesday it will consider whether Arizona law actually prohibits virtually all abortions.

In a brief order, the justices said they will hear arguments from abortion foes that the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court last overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right of abortion, automatically reinstated Arizona's territorial-era law that makes it illegal to terminate a pregnancy except to save the life of the mother. And that could pave the way for the state's high court ultimately to void a decision last year by the state Court of Appeals, which concluded that a more recent statute actually allows abortions to be performed legally through the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

