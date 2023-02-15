Dark money

Approved by voters in November by a nearly 3-1 margin, Proposition 211 requires that any organization that spends more than $50,000 on a statewide race — half that for other contests — has to publicly disclose anyone who has given at least $5,000. The constitutionality of the law is being challenged in court.

PHOENIX — The group that convinced voters last year to outlaw "dark money" is asking a judge to block a bid by two special interest groups to keep the law from taking effect.

In new legal filings, attorney Chanele Reyes told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy there is nothing unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know who is trying to influence elections.

