Arizona acres in upland cotton are down 47 percent from 2021, but the yield on all 83,000 acres is projected to be higher by 5 pounds to the acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's August Crop Production Report.
Released Aug. 12, the report is informed by more than 15,000 producers and provides broad overview of what the commodities market might be look like come harvest. All projections in this report are based on Aug. 1 conditions.
Arizona's American pima cotton production more than doubled to 20,000 acres in production this year, up from 8,000 in 2021. Yield is projected to bring in 26 pounds more per acre than last year’s rate of 982 pounds per acre.
Nationally, cotton production is forecast at 12.6 million 480-pound bales, down 28 percent from 2021.
Further information released Aug.15 by the USDA stated that Arizona cotton is lagging behind last year's boll set rate: 100 percent of cotton had set bolls by Aug. 14 in 2021, compared with 92 percent this year, with a five-year average of 95 percent set. Additionally, cotton bolls are slower than average to open this year, at 29 percent compared to a 2021 rate of 36 percent by the second week of August, and a five-year average of 33 percent.
Cotton condition was rated as follows:
1 percent very poor
1 percent poor
19 percent fair
45 percent good
35 percent excellent
Durum wheat
Arizona acres in durum wheat up 58 percent from 2021, at 89,000 acres, with 102 bushels to the acre projected, up from 90 bushels last year. Total production is forecast to nearly double 2021 numbers, to 9.1 million bushels.
Nationally, durum wheat production overall is forecast at 73.6 million bushels, up 97 percent from 2021. A record high yield is forecast in California.
Barley
Barley yield for Arizona is at 2021 levels, with 126 bushels an acre. Some 2,000 more acres were planted this year than last, with an expected total yield of 2,016,000 bushels from 16,000 acres. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, the average yield for the United States is forecast at 66.3 bushels per acre, up 5.9 bushels from last year. Overall, 55 percent of the barley acreage was reported in good to excellent condition on July 31, 34 percentage points higher than the same time last year.
Alfalfa
Alfalfa and alfalfa hay mix in Arizona comprise 295,000 acres, up from 275,000 in 2021 and projected yields remain unchanged at 8.3 tons per acre. Nationally, production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixture dry hay for 2022 is forecast at 49.1 million tons, down less than 1 percent from 2021. Record high yields are forecast in Idaho and Wyoming.