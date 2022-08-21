cotton fields.JPG

A recent USDA report found that upland cotton production in Arizona is down, but pima cotton production has nearly doubled from 2021 numbers.

Arizona acres in upland cotton are down 47 percent from 2021, but the yield on all 83,000 acres is projected to be higher by 5 pounds to the acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's August Crop Production Report.

Released Aug. 12, the report is informed by more than 15,000 producers and provides broad overview of what the commodities market might be look like come harvest. All projections in this report are based on Aug. 1 conditions.

cotton bolls forming.JPG

Many cotton plants in the Gila Valley are in the squaring stage. A recent UDSA report states cotton maturation rates are slightly behind average this year.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

Tags

Load comments