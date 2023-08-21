David Lujan

DCS Director David Lujan at ceremonies last week to open a new shelter for children removed by the agency from their homes.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — State officials have discovered a flaw in a system used by the Department of Child Safety that has let judges make decisions on removing children from homes without having all the information they needed.

And now Attorney General Kris Mayes is going to review more than 650 closed cases to see if any of the documents that were not disclosed would have changed the outcome.

Tags

Load comments