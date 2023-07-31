Helen Purcell

Former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell explains Thursday why she believes it was important to not allow the public to observe meetings of a task force proposing election law changes set up by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

PHOENIX — A governor's task force meeting behind closed doors approved recommending changes to election laws, a secrecy decision defended by a top aide to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"We want people to vote in a very private manner and speak their minds freely," said gubernatorial publicist Christian Slater. He said that's why reporters were not invited to attend Thursday's session — the second full meeting of the Governor's Bipartisan Elections Task Force — a meeting at which vice-chair Helen Purcell said they approved 20 of 22 proposals put forward.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Thursday that closed-door meetings of a special gubernatorial task force on elections were necessary for "frank discussions" of the issues. With him is former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell who is vice-chair of the panel.

