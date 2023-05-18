Jake Hoffman

Hoffman

PHOENIX — The head of the Arizona Freedom Caucus said Monday more Arizonans would have gotten a tax rebate if other lawmakers — including some of his Republican colleagues — had not instead nabbed their share for hometown pet projects.

At a press conference Monday, Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, boasted of the $260 million set aside in the $17.8 billion budget for one-time tax relief. He said that was necessary to help offset the inflation and higher costs he laid at the feet of the Biden administration.

