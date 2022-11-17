Turkey prices

Although market prices on Thanksgiving turkeys are higher this year at almost $2 per pound on average, there are deals to be found.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

PHOENIX — A war halfway around the world is going to take a huge bite out the wallets of Arizonans this Thanksgiving.

New figures from the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation put the cost of a typical dinner for 10 at $71.88. That's up near 45 percent from 2021 and higher than its ever been since the organization began doing the annual surveys nearly three decades ago.

Tags

Load comments