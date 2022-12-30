Tips for helping kids who come down with respiratory viruses
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

People of all ages get sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID-19, but dealing with these diseases can be especially trying for parents of young children.

Fortunately, in most cases these viruses cause mild illness that can be treated at home by managing fever and pain and drinking lots of clear fluids. In consultation with our partners in pediatrics, we offer the following tips whether your little one’s symptoms are routine or more severe:

Tags

Load comments