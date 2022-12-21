Abe Hamadeh

A Mohave County Superior Court judge agreed Tuesday to hear Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh's case for overturning the election results. The trial was set for Friday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh will get a chance to try to have the election results set aside.

In a ruling Tuesday, Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said the Republican contender is entitled to try to prove that some people legally entitled to vote did not get to cast a ballot on election day because of issues in Maricopa County. That has to do with whether people who left one voting center because of printer and tabulator problems were illegally denied the right to vote when they arrived at a second one.

