PHOENIX — The sale of tamales cooked in unregulated home kitchens will remain illegal in Arizona.

Ditto pupusas, hot dogs, hamburgers, ribs and other cooked foods.

Alma Hernandez

Rep. Alma Hernandez lashes out Tuesday at Gov. Katie Hobbs for vetoing legislation to legalize the sale of home-cooked foods.
Anna Hernandez

Flaked by Senate Democrats, Sen. Anna Herandez explains Tuesday why she and her colleagues support upholding the veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs of a bill to ease rules on the sale of foods prepared at home.
martinez01.jpg

House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez said Tuesday that Gov. Katie Hobbs was wrong to veto legislation to allow people to sell home-cooked foods.

Tags

Load comments