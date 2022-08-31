Court challenge underway over Ward's phone records

Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — Kelli Ward is telling a federal judge if she lets the Jan. 6 Committee access her phone records it will endanger not only her rights but those of the entire Arizona Republican Party.

Ward, through attorney Alexander Kolodin, said the subpoena issued by the committee seeks to discover with whom she communicated about her "concerns'' with the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Load comments