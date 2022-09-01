Watch California condors take their first flights in wild Sept. 24

This is the 27th year that National Public Lands Day will be celebrated with a public release of California condors at Vermilion Cliffs. A collaborative repopulation program has helped restore the species from just 22 birds in the wild in the 1980s to more than 550 today.

The public is invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day at noon (MST) on Sept. 24 by observing the release of captive-bred California condors into the wild at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in northern Arizona, an Arizona Game and Fish Department release announced.

The event also will be live-streamed via The Peregrine Fund’s YouTube channel beginning at 11:30 a.m. Viewers can set a reminder to join the release, which is scheduled for noon, but ultimately depends on when the birds choose to leave their release pen. There will be a picture-in-picture set up with a camera trained on the release pen; videos and interviews with condor biologists and conservationists who work with these massive birds will be included. Viewers also will be able to have their questions answered live by the team.

