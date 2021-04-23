Restaurant owners throughout the Gila Valley are taking orders and stirring pots again thanks to a dearth of workers apparently brought on by a confluence of factors with no end in sight.
Adam Hoopes, owner of Casa Mañana in Safford, said he’s been arriving at the restaurant before 9 a.m. most days because he hasn’t had enough employees since last June. He’s been waiting tables, working in the kitchen and filling any other position that needs to be filled.
Ideally, Hoopes said he’d like five more employees.
Joe Goodman, owner of the Taylor Freeze restaurants, said he needs at least six more employees. He, too, has been jumping in whenever needed.
Business is good since the COVID-19-related restrictions have been lifted, but both men said they’re having to shut down early because their staff members — many of them high school students — have to leave early.
Stimulus checks are creating extra income and some people don’t need to work, Hoopes said. Plus, it’s difficult to pay more than minimum wage to his high quality workers.
“It’s unprecedented, we’ve never had this challenge before,” he said.
Hoopes and Goodman said they’ve been forced to hire family members to pick up shifts.
“We have a few really good employees that are willing to work doubles now and then, at least once a week. There are days that we simply have to let customers know that it’s a 20-minute wait because it’s as fast as we can go,” Goodman said. “Every restaurant I know of is looking for dependable cooks.”
There doesn’t seem to be an end to the hiring problem in sight, either, Goodman said.
“It’s an entry-level, low pay, and hard hours. That isn’t the case in most places now,” he said. “Restaurants are very busy and we owners are willing to reward hard-working competent people. Cooks are the lifeblood of a restaurant and are one of the positions that someone can find a career in. But, it is hard and fast-paced work. You have to have that type of personality to endure it long-term.”
Bobbie Reed, business outreach coordinator for Arizona at Work, said restaurants aren’t the only businesses suffering from a lack of applicants.
Multiple businesses within the area are in need of employees. For anyone who wants to work, there is a job available, she said. There are job openings in higher-level positions with higher pay and lower entry-level positions paying minimum wage.
“For this time of year there are more restaurant jobs available than I’ve ever seen,” Reed said.
Many of the job openings are available with training on the job and require little experience, she said.
Reed thinks high unemployment benefits, higher minimum wage, stimulus money and competitive payment may all be playing a role in the situation. Reed said she also thinks a lot of people are switching careers.
Would-be employees may also be afraid of going back to work for fear of getting COVID-19, she said.
Kevin Peck, director of the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, said over the past week he’s heard about the need for kitchen staff. He, too, pointed out that unemployment pays $14 an hour and many positions offer $12.
However, Graham County restaurants have always been short on kitchen help, Peck said.
“I think the pandemic may have exposed that weakness with might have already had,” he said.
Peck said restaurant owners do have some reason to celebrate, however. In the next couple of weeks the Small Business Administration will be offering restaurants, bars, catering businesses and food trucks additional grant opportunities. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act, is expected to be $28.6 billion dollars.
“This will be a fund administered by the SDA directly to help our restaurants to keep their doors open and really what they’re going to be trying to do is to provide restaurants with funding that is equal to their pandemic-related losses,” Peck said.
He’s certain almost all restaurants in the surrounding area would be eligible for the money assistance.
“This is going to be a highly competitive fund, because it’s nationwide, and I would expect the funds to go away very quickly,” he said.
It will be imperative for businesses to have their paperwork and application ready before the funding option opens, he said. If anyone has any questions, Peck urged the business owners to contact the SBDC at 928-428-8590.