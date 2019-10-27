“When adults respond quickly and consistently to bullying behavior, they send the message that it is not acceptable.
“Research shows this can stop bullying behavior over time.
Parents, school staff and other adults in the community can help kids prevent bullying by talking about it, building a safe school environment and creating a communitywide bullying prevention strategy.”
This is the very first statement you will see when you open up the U.S. Government’s StopBullying website by the U.S. Government, at:
The problem is real. The problem continues. The problem is growing in the Gila Valley.
Before anyone starts to point and blame others for this problem in our society today, it is important to first define what we are all talking about.
Once we know the history, root and current situation, then and only then can we address a thoughtful, positive solution to resolve this increasing problem with local youth.
There are tools and a place to start, refer to, and build and design helpful avenues of change that will benefit the community.
The website, on page one, identifies four key areas of response. Training, State laws and policies, What schools can do and What kids can do.
Next you will see this: Get Help Now
If you have done everything you can to resolve the situation and nothing has worked, or someone is in immediate danger, there are ways to get help.
There is a button to click that says: Learn More. When you do, you are transferred to a page that will give you an immediate pathway for help that includes phone numbers and more.
To define further: Bullying is behavior that is “often repeated and habitual. One essential prerequisite is the perception (by the bully or by others) of an imbalance of physical or social power. This imbalance distinguishes bullying from conflict. Bullying is a subcategory of aggressive behavior characterized by the following three minimum criteria: hostile intent, imbalance of power and repetition over a period of time. Bullying is the activity of repeated, aggressive behavior intended to hurt another individual physically, mentally or emotionally.” (Wikipedia)
Continued: Bullying is divided into four basic types of abuse: psychological (sometimes called emotional or relational), verbal, physical and cyber.
Hazing is directly related to and a form of bullying.
“Hazing is seen in many different types of social groups, including gangs, sports teams, schools, universities, military units, and fraternities and sororities. The initiation rites can range from relatively benign pranks to protracted patterns of behavior that rise to the level of abuse or criminal misconduct. Hazing is often prohibited by law or prohibited by institutions such as colleges and universities because it may include either physical or psychological abuse such as humiliation, nudity, or sexual abuse.” (Wikipedia)