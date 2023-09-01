featured Storm knocks down power poles BY BROOKE CURLEY EA Courier/Copper Era Staff Brooke Curley Staff Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snapped like a toothpick, this power pole near Highway 70 near Solomon east of Safford rests on its wires after a storm came through Friday afternoon. PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY/EA COURIER Law enforcement and utility personnel responded to a report of downed power lines east of Safford near Solomon Friday afternoon. This power pole fell on a tin shed near a residence. PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY/EA COURIER A downed power pole rests on a tin shed of a residence near Solomon on Highway 70 east of Safford. PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY/EA COURIER Five power poles were downed on Friday afternoon outside of Solomon. PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY/EA COURIER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An afternoon storm Friday downed five power poles on U.S. 70 near Solomon.Graham County Dispatch was notified of the downed lines near mile marker 345 shortly before 3 p.m. One of the poles had fallen on a tin shed near a residence in the area.A Graham County Electric Cooperative technician at the scene could not confirm how many residences were affected by the outage. Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Telephony Brooke Curley Staff Reporter Author email Follow Brooke Curley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Familiar face returns to Courier/Copper Era staff Don't skip Columbine Visitor Center on your next trip up Mount Graham Clifton man sends help to Hawaii disaster victims Pima opens football title defense with win at Safford Doves expected to be plentiful for Friday's season opener Lucy Foutz overcame hardship with kindness and grace Safford man sentenced in 2021 strangulation case Lawmaker and governor have conflicting agendas for upcoming voucher meeting Feds bust human smugglers using Snapchat to recruit juvenile drivers in Arizona Fire Department evicts bees from local hotel Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
