Helicopter crews and rainstorms helped firefighters obtain 60 percent containment of the 3,000-acre Jackson Fire in the Santa Teresa Mountains Thursday, but lightning started another fire north of Aravaipa.
The new fire, dubbed the "Horse Fire," is located north of Aravaipa Canyon near the Horse Camp Canyon.
Firefighters repelled from a helicopter to reach it, but by the time firefighters could get there it had grown to roughly 100 acres, said Gerry Perry, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service.
As for the Jackson Fire, three fire crews have finished clearing around ranch buildings and houses that are being threatened. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is located roughly 21 miles from Safford’s downtown.