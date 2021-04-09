Itzel Cortez Leon, 2, had a grand time Tuesday waving a scarf Tuesday at Glenn Meadows Park. It was the first time in roughly a year that the Safford City-Graham County Library was able to hold its much-loved Storytime and early literacy coordinator Retha Russell had brought out scarves for a game.
Storytime will be held at Glenn Meadows Park on Tuesdays and Thatcher Park on Thursdays at 11 a.m. throughout April and then the program will move back inside in May for a limited audience of 20, who must register.
Russell said it was wonderful to see her little readers once again and she was delighted to see some new faces.
“We had at least three littles who were born since I saw everyone last time. It was great to see the families,” she said. “It was also great to see their faces there instead of pretending they were on the screen.”
After the scarf game, Russell led the children through the ABC song. Itzel’s attention span drifted to slides. The distraction was a bonus to Storytime for her mom, Mary Cortez.
“It’s great because she can learn something over there and then she can learn something here,” Cortez said, pointing to the reading group and then the play set. “Right now, everything is learning for her.”
For now, the library will continue streaming Babytime reading at 11 a.m. Mondays and Storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on their Facebook page.