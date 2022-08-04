  • COURTESY VIDEO

A Duncan resident captured this footage of the unusual lightening during an Aug. 4 storm.

Four U.S. Geological Survey streamflow gauges registered above-normal streamflows during a 24-hour period spanning Wednesday and Thursday in Graham and Greenlee counties.

A Gila River gauge located at the head of Safford Valley near Solomon at 4 a.m. Thursday was 8.7 feet, rising to 13.25 feet within an hour, consistent with Clifton’s gauge reading of the Gila. A Gila River gage located in Calva showed 3.8 feet at 4 a.m., increasing to 4.93 feet by 8 a.m, and Clifton’s Blue River gauge was 4.35 feet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, rising to 6.65 feet within an hour.

