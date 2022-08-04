Four U.S. Geological Survey streamflow gauges registered above-normal streamflows during a 24-hour period spanning Wednesday and Thursday in Graham and Greenlee counties.
A Gila River gauge located at the head of Safford Valley near Solomon at 4 a.m. Thursday was 8.7 feet, rising to 13.25 feet within an hour, consistent with Clifton’s gauge reading of the Gila. A Gila River gage located in Calva showed 3.8 feet at 4 a.m., increasing to 4.93 feet by 8 a.m, and Clifton’s Blue River gauge was 4.35 feet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, rising to 6.65 feet within an hour.
More than a quarter of streamflow sites are above normal for Arizona, USGS data show, while 24 percent and below normal.
Graham County saw the seventh wettest June in the past 128 years, up 0.89 inches from normal, yet close to 98 percent of the county is still affected by drought. That number has dropped by 2 percent since July.
USGS stream gauges on the Black River near Pines and the San Simon river near Solomon showed normal streamflows Thursday.
In Greenlee County, 100 percent of residents are still affected by drought, with no change in the last month. They experienced the second-wettest June over the past 128 years, with 1.5 inches above normal rainfall. As of Aug. 4, streamflow in the San Francisco River at Clifton and a gauge at Eagle Creek above the pumping plant in Morenci were at normal levels.
The entire state of Arizona is projected to have a 100 percent chance of above-normal precipitation for the month of August, according to the National Integrated Drought System.