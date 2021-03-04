No one was injured Feb. 25 when a malfunctioning car went through a fence and struck an unoccupied apartment across the street from Lafe Nelson Elementary School in Safford.
According to a Safford police report released Thursday, a local resident told police he picked up his granddaughter at Lafe Nelson on 10th Avenue around 2:15 p.m., put his car into drive and the accelerator went to the floor. He said the engine was revving and there was nothing he could do to stop his car.
In order to avoid hitting any children or other pedestrians, he was forced to drive his car into the apartment complex, the report stated.
Multiple witnesses verified the grandfather’s story and said even after hitting the complex, the accelerator was still stuck and the car continued to rev.