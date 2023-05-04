Student entries sought for logo contest May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graham and Greenlee county students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to design a logo for the new Gila Valley Samaritan Home.The Gila Valley Ministerial Association is seeking a logo appropriate for the signage, letterhead and business cards for the respite center, expected to open this summer at 114 W. Fifth St., Safford. Entries, which are due May 12, should reflect the theme of the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan. There is a $100 cash prize, and the winner will be included in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center. The winner will be announced on May 15.Entries should be submitted to First United Methodist Church, 1020 S. 10th Ave. Safford, AZ 85546, or at fumcsafford@gmail.comFor more information, contact Sherry Brady at the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, (928) 965-4607 or sherrywingitbrady@gmail.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Two ballots, no answers: Clifton man still in dark over elections complaint From murder to mayhem, Sierra Vista’s 'White City' was one wild brothel A night to rock June trial set for man in sex traffic case involving girl, 12 Let me tell you a story about Tucker Carlson Solomon church getting new roof Fiery crash near Willcox closes westbound lanes of I-10 for overpass repairs Quality compost can help your garden thrive Best of Safford winners claim their bragging rights New cottontail and jackrabbit bag limits take effect July 1 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit