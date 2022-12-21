Student photography exhibit closing out library's Big Read activities BY EA COURIER STAFF Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Safford City-Graham County Library is concluding its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of "The Bear" by Andrew Krivak with a student photography exhibit through Jan. 12.The event features photography from students in seventh the 12th grade surrounding the theme “The Beauty of Graham County.”Paulette LeBlanc, Gila Valley Arts Council board member, observed, “'The Bear' is a stunning tribute to the beauty of nature’s kingdom. Why not capture that through a lens?”Eighteen students from classrooms reading 'The Bear' submitted their work. The Gila Valley Arts Council awarded prizes to the following participants:Middle school1st place: Aiden Van Woesik, Safford Middle School2nd place: Emilia Grace Warner, Bonita Schools3rd place: Tucker Stamback, Bonita SchoolsHigh school1st place: Samantha Cortez Leon, Safford High School2nd place: Nylie Rodriguez, Mount Turnbull Academy3rd place: Darius Swift, Mount Turnbull AcademyThe exhibit can be viewed during the library's regular hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with the Gila Valley Arts Council and the Graham County Superintendent of Schools, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.Graham County is one of 62 communities nationwide participating in the 2022-2023 NEA Big Read.For more information, contact Library Supervisor Lesley Talley at (928) 432-4169. For a full calendar of library events, go to www.saffordlibrary.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Endowment For The Arts Read Photography School Student Graham County Arts Council Board Exploration Load comments Most Popular Safford man sentenced to 5 years on child porn charge Judge dismisses citation for Pima couple's closed gate Clifton native inducted into American Mining Hall of Fame Details scant for Tuesday morning shooting incident in Thatcher Court to rule whether Lake's suit has merit Judge rejects suit challenging ballot signature verification Judge clears Lake's election challenge for trial Memories of a dark Christmas in Clifton Pima Gymkhana closes season with awards banquet Morenci locomotive a historic treasure Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit