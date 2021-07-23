According to a recent survey distributed to local teachers, self-esteem and confidence are major concerns for students in the Gila Valley.
Rosa Contreras, Graham County health program coordinator, asked teachers at the Southeast Arizona Teachers’ Academy in June what issues their students are struggling with and what resources they think are needed.
The 29 respondents listed depression, anxiety, vaping, self-esteem and confidence among their topic concerns.
The information from the survey will be compiled for members of the Youth Mental Health Collaborative — teachers, behavioral health specialists and law enforcement agencies who hope to help local youth struggling with mental health issues. The group is in the process of collecting a list of available resources for teachers and students.
“I’m curious to see which organizations can tackle these issues, what trainings do they provide, what resources do they provide and do resource mapping so we can have the capability of identifying warriors and gaps in services,” she said. “This was a small survey to collect information from teachers on what the youth and teachers need. I wanted to gather information to see what they’re seeing and to see what resources they need.”
This survey was a precursor for a larger online survey that will soon be shared with Graham County teachers by local superintendents.
Pima Unified School District Counselor Ashley Scorse said she has seen a huge increase in self-esteem problems and believes social media is partly responsible.
“I think one of the riskiest parts about that is that they tie their self-image and self-esteem so much to technology using social platforms, but also through texting,” she said. “In doing that, I think they make risky decisions. They may get involved in substance abuse, vaping happens way more often, drinking, all of those things because they’re sharing their stories. They think it’s funny.”
As a parent, it is important to set a good example when talking about yourself, she said. It is also important to tell a child several good things before following up with something negative. All too often children only hear the criticism, she said.
Katie Williams, another PUSD counselor, also blames technology.
“These kids, I feel like, are so used to communicating on their phones through Snapchat when it comes to real-life, face-to-face interactions, the confidence just isn’t there, and they’re really anxious when it comes to having to do things like that, or asking them to make a phone call and not being able to text someone. They’re very anxious,” she said. “I do see an issue with self-confidence in today’s youth.”
Kids don’t have the chance to learn who they are or grow as a people because they spend so much time staring at screens, Williams said.
“I think it’s important that parents spend more time face-to-face with their kids, and the kids spend time face-to-face with other people,” she said.
Williams thinks students feel more anxiety than they used to, and they don’t know what to do about it. Having parents talk to their kids about these feelings and paying attention to what their students are going through would help. Being present with their kids and paying attention to their emotional needs will help.
“Sometimes we have to pay attention and have those conversations with them,” she said. “It’s okay to feel those feelings, but it’s important to recognize those feelings so you can work through them.”