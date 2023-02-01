Identifying itself as Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to more than 150 scholarships through a single online application. Applicants complete one general application that instantly matches them with scholarship opportunities for which they may be eligible. During the 2022-23 academic year, ACF awarded over $5.4 million in scholarships to students across the state.
Scholarships are available for high school seniors, current college students, graduate students or adult re-entry students attending accredited two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as career and technical schools anywhere in the United States. Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as March 1 or as late as May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities.
Scholarships can be awarded based on merit or financial need and may be restricted to students in Graham and Greenlee counties with specific demographic characteristics.
The Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley was established in 1997 as a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of Graham and Greenlee counties. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local board of advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the ACF.
The Arizona Community Foundation is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.4 billion in trust and endowment assets, is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundation, and has received the highest four-star rating from Charity Navigator for 12 years. Since inception, ACF has awarded more than $1.2 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to non-profit organizations, schools, students and government agencies.