SAFFORD — At Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, Deanna Crisler’s class from Lafe Nelson School is learning how to plant, care for and harvest their own plants — but that’s not all the students can take away from ONFP’s garden education program.
In last week’s class — classes meet at the pantry on Friday mornings — the third- and fourth-grade students got to plant radish and carrot seeds in one of the ONFP greenhouses. Before the seeds were distributed, farm manager Janine Yellowhair Brown and AmeriCorps member Austin Petitt explained those vegetables’ health benefits to the students.
Brown said the program, which also hosts third- and fourth-graders from Ruth Powell and Dorothy Stinson Schools, teaches basic gardening and includes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities. “Students learn how to produce their own food; preparing the soil, spacing the seeds properly, thinning the seeds if they need to, weeding and making sure the plants are covered with mulch if they need to be,” she said. “They learn about all the different kinds of plants and where the seeds come from.”
After taking care of their plants from seeding through harvest, students take them to the pantry, weigh them and package them for distribution.
“They see that whole process,” Crisler said. “It’s a yearlong experience, not just a one-time event. And now that we’ve extended it to fourth grade — we started with third grade — it’s becoming a two-year experience.”
Crisler said one of the garden education program’s most valuable lessons was in taking plants to the pantry. “Some of the kids say, ‘I can’t believe I’m helping grow the food that my family gets to come and eat.’ A lot of them (families) are serviced by Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry. When the kids realize that a little bit of their hard work makes a difference in someone else’s life, that’s a blessing for our community and for them.
“We started this program in 2012 with one class. This year we have, I believe, 13 classes participating. It’s the best educational program I’ve been involved with in my teaching career,” added Crisler, who once considered starting a school garden. “When this became available and they asked if I was interested in participating, I jumped on it. I have not regretted it in any way.”
Brown said that, besides basic gardening, students learn to be closer to nature and about what lives in a garden.
“We always tell them it doesn’t seem like anything’s happening out here, but there’s lots of life everywhere,” Brown said.
Brown also presents students with some Navajo cultural teachings, and they get to learn about AmeriCorps members like Petitt.
The program’s value does not end in the garden or pantry. It extends to the classroom, where students write about their garden field trips upon returning, as well.
“We’re able to connect everything they learn in class, bring it here and apply it,” Crisler said. “Whatever they’re studying — math, science, social studies — we can tie it right back to their experience here.
“These children come every week, and they love coming here. It’s not how a normal classroom works, where they all have to sit still and be quiet. They’re doing, they’re sharing and they’re experiencing.”