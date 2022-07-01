Students explore the night skies during visit to EAC

Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus in Thatcher recently shared an afternoon of astronomy-based lessons with a group of about 40 Native American students at the Natural Resource Youth Practicum Camp.
The camp, titled “Nowhi ni’ nlt eego anlsih” in Apache, is designed to provide a study of scientific principles and cultural heritage (with perspectives of today), to help mold youth into future leaders.
The astronomy lessons shared during the visit included learning about the 20-inch Tinsley Telescope in the Gov Aker Observatory with guest instructor, John Ratje, retired director of the Mount Graham International Observatory, member of the Desert SkyGazers Astronomy Club, and telescope operator for the EAC Discovery Park Campus.
Students also viewed an educational video about the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) — the largest and most powerful telescope in the world (located at the Mount Graham International Observatory on Mount Graham) — and talked about stars, planets and galaxies, with EAC Discovery Park Campus Director Paul Anger.
The final activity included a ride on the Discovery Park Space Shuttle simulator “Polaris,” operated by Discovery Park Campus Secretary Monica Clarine. Students were able to virtually visit many of the known planets and moons in our solar system.
“These boys and girls were a pleasure to work with,” Anger said. “They were excited to learn about the hidden world of space and astronomy and had a lot of great questions. We look forward to participating in the Natural Resource Youth Practicum Camps in the future!”
For more information on the activities available at EAC’s Discovery Park Campus, or tour information for the telescopes at the Mount Graham International Observatory, contact EAC’s Discovery Park Campus at (928) 428-6260 or discoverypark@eac.edu, or go to www.eac.edu/discoverypark.