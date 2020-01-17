SAFFORD — On Monday, Jan. 13, regular classes at Safford High School were replaced by a day of learning about a variety of professions, as students explored possible future careers at the second annual SHS Career and College Expo.
Between 45 and 50 presenters from different industries and colleges accepted the school’s invitation, taking to the classrooms throughout the day to share the ins and outs of their professions with students. This year’s event added an afternoon fair in the Norma Bellamy Gymnasium, where students could meet individually with industry, college and military recruiters.
“We’re really excited to be here; it’s a nice event,” said Cochise College STEM pathways coordinator Celia Jenkins.
Safford High students, and 18 visiting students from Pima High School, were introduced to such careers as nursing, firefighting, mining, law enforcement, music and serving in the armed forces — and those were just a handful of the fields they could explore. Presenters included the Safford Fire and Police Departments, Freeport-McMoRan, Safford Agricultural Center, AirEvac medical helicopter service and many more.
Among other things, students got to learn about operating heavy mine equipment, drawing blood from medical patients and writing books.
“A couple of years ago, we started this idea of having the Expo,” said SHS history teacher Steven Tilton. “The whole day is set aside for kids to learn about opportunities after high school. Hopefully, they can pick something they like and start to pursue it.”
One presenter, Empire Cat, discussed sales and technology, bringing drones and GPS systems to show students. “I think this is great,” said Empire Cat senior recruiter Greg Cortesi. “As early as you can get the young adults involved with thinking what they want to do after high school, the better off they will be and the better off the companies will be. I think having events like this is great for the employers and the students.”
SHS teacher Bonnie Sipes said this year’s event went well, and many participants seemed to agree. “I was asking some of the students how they felt, and a lot of them feel like they got some useful information as far as getting into certain careers based on the presentations they went to,” Sipes said. “They also found careers that did not sound something they would like to do, which is what we want also.
“A lot of the presenters loved it and would like to come back, which is wonderful to see. Hopefully, we’ll continue to work,” she added. Sipes said that, with the 18 Pima students attending this year, there are hopes of opening the Expo to other Gila Valley schools.