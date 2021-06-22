Ten lucky local high school students got to study the scientific principals and techniques that crime scene investigators use to solve crimes at Eastern Arizona College's CSI Forensics Camp this week.
Tammy Gillespie, professor of anatomy and physiology at EAC, and the CSI camp's instructor, said the purpose of the class was to use methods and scientific concepts that high school students were already familiar with from their high school science classes, and apply it to real life skills that they might never have a chance to do in their regular classrooms.