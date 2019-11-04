GRAHAM COUNTY — Two Gila Valley communities have been ranked among Arizona’s 49 safest cities, and one made the top 10, in a recently released study.
The study by security-based review, comparison and news site Security Baron analyzed FBI crime rankings to derive its rankings, according to a release from Security Baron.
Thatcher made the list as the state’s ninth safest community, with a violent crime rate of 0.20 violent crimes and 16.82 property crimes per 1,000 people. Those statistics earned Thatcher an average safety score of 80.74 from Security Baron.
With its own average safety score of 64.14, Safford was also ranked among the state’s 49 safest cities by Security Baron. According to the study, Safford was Arizona’s 33rd safest community with a violent crime rate of 2.39 violent crimes and 37.75 property crimes per 1,000 people.
According to the study, the state’s safest city was Florence with an 88.44 average safety score, along with rates of 0.74 and 4.8 violent and property crimes, respectively, per 1,000 people.
The complete rankings can be seen at: https://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/arizona/.