The manager of a medical marijuana dispensary hired a window artist to repaint the front windows of his store Saturday after getting complaints about his original holiday design.
Originally, the windows at Natural Remedy Patient Center Dispensary showed Santa Claus, his elves and reindeer smoking marijuana with the message “Stoned Pole.”
Now the message says “Merry Kushmas” and no one is smoking marijuana anymore. Kush is a type of cannibis from the Hindu Kush mountains.
When he originally hired the window painter, he merely instructed him to paint a Christmas and cannibis theme, Shelby Jones said.
“We did it as a fun thing, we weren’t trying to be serious,” Jones said.
He agreed to have the windows repainted after speaking with Safford Mayor Jason Kouts, who relayed there had been complaints made, Jones said.
“He was gracious and super nice about it,” Jones said.
Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Director Kathy Grimes said she called Kouts because she was extremely distressed about the message children might take from the windows.
“The perception of risk goes down when kids see things like that, they think it’s funny and it’s not funny,” Grimes said. “Marijuana use can be very deadly and dangerous, especially for our young people. You know, their brains are maturing right now, and they’re not mature until they reach 25 years old. If they’re smoking marijuana, there’s a good chance they can end up with mental health issues, psychosis, lots of different things.”
Grimes said she believes the store purposely chose the message because of the recent passage of the recreational marijuana bill.
“The thing that that really bothers me the most is before it was legalized for recreational use, they were trying to tell everybody in the community medical marijuana dispensaries were helping people with medical issues. But now that it’s recreational, they can put pictures up there that show that it’s OK to get stoned. Well, it’s not okay.”
Jones said there are a lot worse drugs available in the Gila Valley and it’s parents’ job to educate their children about the difference between medical and recreational marijuana.