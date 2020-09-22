A 20-year-old Safford man was flown to a Tucson hospital Sunday after being involved in a rollover crash on Highway 191 between Safford and Clifton.
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety report, two passengers told authorities the driver of a SUV they were in lost control of the vehicle after hitting several logs in the road around 5 p.m. and the vehicle rolled.
The driver was taken to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center with back injuries before being airlifted to Tucson. The two other people in the car, a 51-year-old Safford man and a 32-year-old Texas man, had minor injuries.