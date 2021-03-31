Despite what NatureSweet's executive chairman told a group of Bonita residents last week, Bonita School District Superintendent Jonathan Truschke said the district isn't in danger of losing hundreds of thousands of dollars if the tomato grower goes under.
In an email to the Eastern Arizona Courier, Truschke said the school district has been advised by business consultant Eldon Woodall that under Arizona Revised Statute 15-980 if NatureSweet leaves and does not pay their property taxes, the state would pay NatureSweet's portion of the total property taxes to the district until "such time the taxes get paid by the owner or at auction."
Truschke said whether or not NatureSweet pays their taxes, the Bonita School District will operate under the same budget capacity as the previous year.
On March 25, NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang told residents gathered at Bonita Elementary that unless he’s able to sell one or more of the company’s greenhouse sites he will have no choice but to close his Bonita operation. That closure would mean a loss of $650,000 in local property tax revenue for the K-8 school and the state’s equalization fund would only back fill about $185,000 of that shortfall, he said.
The school district’s property tax rate can’t be increased to make up the shortfall and a budget override wouldn’t help much either, even in the unlikely event one could actually pass, Ambelang said.
Ambelang organized the meeting in the hopes of changing minds about a deal he has struck with Bayacan, a company that hopes to buy one or two of NatureSweet's six Bonita sites to grow medicinal marijuana. Ambelang told the crowd he would turn two of his remaining sites into a research and development area and continue to grow crops on the remaining two.
Anticipating the deal with NatureSweet would go through, Bayacan filed an application with Graham County late last year asking for a zoning change that would allow it to grow medicinal marijuana in Bonita. After a large group of Bonita residents objected, the company pulled its application.
On March 25, Ambelang said he wanted to make sure the residents of Bonita had all of the facts. More than 30 residents packed the bleachers in the school’s gym. Graham County Supervisors Paul David, Danny Smith and John Howard also attended.
To avoid going bankrupt, Ambelang said he has to diversify.
Ambelang assured the crowd, who were clearly split on medicinal marijuana being grown in their community, he would not take the matter back to Graham County unless he was sure he had the community's support.
On Wednesday, Truschke said the school district is at the mercy of Graham County, but wants to make sure residents know what the financial facts are.
"The district feels that this information is important for our community members to be aware of as the board of supervisors has yet to vote on any zoning changes. The outcome of this situation is out of the district's control, and lies solely on the decision of the Graham County Board of Supervisors," Truschke said via email.
He urged residents to contact all of the county supervisors.
Each of the supervisors said they've received one or two emails about NatureSweet since the meeting. All were in favor of the project.
However, Smith, whose district includes Bonita, said he believes that for every Bonita resident in favor of the deal, there are 50 against it. He, too, said Bonita schools would not be impacted should NatureSweet go bankrupt and not pay its property taxes. The land and buildings would remain and continue to be assessed, the District 3 supervisor said.
David, District 1 supervisor, said he doesn't think NatureSweet's neighbors will be changing their minds, but has taken a "wait and see" approach. Howard, District 2 supervisor, also said he believes most remain opposed to the deal, but got the sense some of the people at last week's meeting remain on the fence.
If the deal with Bayacan goes through, Ambelang said the company will hire about 600 people. Right now, he has 150 employees, down from the 800 he employed originally.
In addition, if Bayacan is ultimately able to produce marijuana in Bonita and makes a profit, the company has promised to donate $120,000 annually to the Bonita Elementary School, Ambelang added.
Smith said he has serious doubts that any of the people hired by Bayacan would reside in Graham County. He suspects most would reside in Willcox and pointed out that Benson is closer to Bonita than Safford is.