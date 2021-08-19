On Tuesday Gov. Doug Ducey signed two controversial executive orders that are creating more frustration and confusion for local superintendents already dealing with a stressful pandemic.
“In my opinion, it’s just stupid chaos,” said Duncan Unified School District Superintendent Eldon Merrell. “Political chaos, and the schools are dangled at the end of a string. It’s just chaos.”
One of the executive orders will divide $163 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan to school districts that “follow all state laws.” Merrell said the district would be interested in applying for those funds, but he doubts there will be enough money to distribute to all districts in the state.
There are approximately 1,074,973 students enrolled in district schools in the state in the current school year, according to Dr. Anabel Aportela, director of research for Arizona Association of School Business Officials and the Arizona School Boards Association. If the grants were divided up evenly throughout the state, the districts would get $151 for every student, not the $1,800 Ducey promises.
The second executive order will give certain families up to $7,000 in vouchers to pay for child care, transportation, online tutoring or tuition to private schools if parents can prove that the district their child attends “is isolating, quarantining, or subjecting children to physical COVID-19 constraints in schools, such as requiring the use of masks or providing preferential treatment to vaccinated students.”
Ducey recently issued an executive order banning school district’s from issuing mask mandates.
Merrell wonders if Ducey’s executive orders will survive a series of lawsuits.
“Today this, next week it’ll be something else,” he said.
And he might be right.
Feds jump in
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to look into using the education department’s civil rights division to pursue legal actions against states that ban individual school districts from implementing mask mandates that align with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 mitigation recommendations.
The CDC recommends both students and school staff wear masks in the classroom, regardless of their vaccination status, to help stop the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
In a post on the education department’s blog, Cardona said that “our priority must be to help ensure that every student can safely return to school in person. Amidst the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the Delta variant, the truth is that we know what works to keep students and educators safe: following the science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
In a letter sent to both Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, Cardona pointed out that states who accept American Rescue Plan Act funding for schools must abide by certain federal requirements and Ducey’s ban on mask mandates is in direct conflict with those federal requirements.
“There’s more to it than what’s at first blush,” said Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert.
Rickert’s, whose district recently approved a policy to allow students in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person to continue to come to school if they agreed to wear masks, said districts around the state are under pressure to listen to parents and act accordingly. Rickert would like to see local districts’ decisions on masks and other COVID mitigation strategies valued.
In terms of the second executive order allowing parents to apply for up to $7,000 in grants to pay for private or religious school tuition, Rickert said it’s not really an issue here because there’s a lack of private and charter schools. In addition, local districts haven’t adopted policies contrary to Ducey’s executive orders. The tuition issue will come into play in urban metropolitan centers like Phoenix and Tucson, he said.
Greenlee County
Graham County has one private school, Truthful Beginnings in Safford and two public charter schools, Triumphant Learning Center in Safford and Discovery Plus Academy in Pima. Greenlee has neither.
“I don’t particularly care for that honestly,” said Bryan Boling, Greenlee County’s Superintendent of Schools. “It’s almost like (Ducey’s) become embattled, or embittered.”
“When you do vouchers like this, I don’t think it helps public schools,” Boling said.
Boling said the executive order was, in effect, punishing public schools.
Because there are no physical private schools in Greenlee County, Boling agreed the executive order probably won’t have that much of an effect on the two school districts in the county, but with the growth in online private and charter schools, it could.
“I think it affects the funding for public education. Period,” Boling said. “We need our public education system to be solvent and well funded. When you have all these other programs, it affects it. It has to.”
“I don’t know who can use that in Graham County, unless they moved,” said Donna McGaughey, the Graham County School Superintendent.
McGaughey said that while she’s not in favor of vouchers, she thinks that the county’s public charters and private school are doing great jobs educating their students, but for the most part, “out here, people rely on their public schools.”
In her 17 years as the county’s school superintendent, McGaughey said she’s only come across a handful of affidavits for school vouchers from county residents, all of them for vouchers for kids with special needs to attend schools that meet their needs, like the Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind in Tucson.
“Parents know what’s best for our kids, and they have a choice now and I hope that they stay in our public schools. They’re the foundations of our communities,” McGaughey said.
Thatcher Unified School District Superintendent Matt Petersen said that although he worries about the various strings attached to the ARPA money, he said he’ll work with both parents in the district and the county health department to make sure students are safe while in school.
“Unfortunately there’s a little bit of politics involved in it,” said Petersen said. “I don’t like to get involved in the political thing, kids need to be educated. Politics should happen elsewhere.”