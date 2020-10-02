Safford Unified School District governing board members were treated to the latest conceptual drawings of the new Dorothy Stinson Elementary School Thursday night.
Frank Slingerland, principal of bws Architects, told the board he has been working closely with teachers and administrators on the 46,000 square foot project, which is expected to break ground next spring.
The L-shaped, pre-engineered metal building is expected to be built on the property's current play fields. A storage room, food service area and office will also be added to the school's existing activity building as part of the project.
Slingerland gave a PowerPoint presentation to the board. Among the special features: a soaring glass covered entry way with enhanced security features and a 20-foot wide "learning corridor" that will celebrate classrooms instead of a traditional hallway.
Kindergarteners will have their own enclosed playground and bathrooms.
Slingerland also showed what the building will look like with different color schemes including blue and copper, blue and silver, beige and bronze and silver and gray.
Most on hand during the meeting preferred the blue and copper, but Principal Michael Moreno said he was going to meet with his staff to gather their input.
Although the district is working with minimal funding, Slingerland said bws is "trying to make a lot out of a little."
In an earlier interview Thursday, Superintendent AJ Taylor said the project is going much slower than he'd like because of funding issues.
It's a state-funded project being overseen by the Arizona School Facilities Board, which will have to sign off on the designs by the architectural firm at some point.
"Part of the thing that's slowed it down, the architects have had to try and make a plan that works with a 15-year-old formula and honestly it's quite impossible," Taylor said. "What we're doing is showing the best we can do with that formula. Most likely we'll have to go to the legislature in January or February for additional funding to get it to happen."
Under the current formula, the district is being given $142 per square foot, Taylor said.
"What we're being told is the going rate for a commercial property like that, for a school, is over $200 a square foot and that's on the low side," Taylor said. "That's where the shortfall is."
The district really didn't have the option of seeking a bond to pay for the project, Taylor said.
"We've received tremendous support from voters, but we're still paying off the bond that we got passed that did the (Center for the Arts), the buses and the technology. So how do you ask the community again?"