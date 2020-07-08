Monday was the deadline for people interested in running for Graham County's various school boards to turn in their nominating paperwork.
The following people have announced their intention to run:
Bonita Unified School District No. 16 (One seat available)
Wende Macumber
Fort Thomas Unified School District No. 7 (Four seats available)
Chris Duncan
Hugh Moses Jr.
Cindy Norton Pearson
Poncho Vernon
Kenny Wilson
Gila Institute for Technology No. 2 (Three seats available)
Mark Claridge
B.K. Merriman
Weston Reidhead
Klondyke School District No. 9 (Two seats available)
Kimberly Lackner
Lori Sollers
Pima Unified School District No. 6 (Three seats available)
Joseph Alder
Melissa M. Batty
Clint Colvin
Safford Unified School District No. 1 (Three seats available)
Julie Cluff
Matthew Herrington
Solomon School District No. 5 (Two seats available)
James Bryce
Kyron Forsgren
Nicholas Nordgran-Tellez
Thatcher Unified School District No. 4 (Three seats available)
Debbie Chapman
Jeremy Devlin
Nicholas Elkins
Kat McCluskey
Kenny Smith
David K. Udall
Anyone else interested in running, must file as a write-in candidate by Aug. 19, said Graham County Schools Superintendent Donna McGaughey.
For more information, contact the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-428-2880.