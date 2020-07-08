schools.jpeg

Monday was the deadline for people interested in running for Graham County's various school boards to turn in their nominating paperwork. 

The following people have announced their intention to run:

Bonita Unified School District No. 16 (One seat available)

Wende Macumber

Fort Thomas Unified School District No. 7 (Four seats available)

Chris Duncan

Hugh Moses Jr.

Cindy Norton Pearson

Poncho Vernon

Kenny Wilson

Gila Institute for Technology No. 2 (Three seats available)

Mark Claridge

B.K. Merriman

Weston Reidhead

Klondyke School District No. 9 (Two seats available)

Kimberly Lackner

Lori Sollers

Pima Unified School District No. 6 (Three seats available)

Joseph Alder

Melissa M. Batty

Clint Colvin

Safford Unified School District No. 1 (Three seats available)

Julie Cluff

Matthew Herrington

Solomon School District No. 5 (Two seats available)

James Bryce

Kyron Forsgren

Nicholas Nordgran-Tellez

Thatcher Unified School District No. 4 (Three seats available)

Debbie Chapman

Jeremy Devlin

Nicholas Elkins

Kat McCluskey

Kenny Smith

David K. Udall

Anyone else interested in running, must file as a write-in candidate by Aug. 19, said Graham County Schools Superintendent Donna McGaughey.

For more information, contact the Graham County School Superintendent’s Office at 928-428-2880.

