Safford Unified School District’s Governing Board passed a $20,403,508 budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during their Thursday meeting.
The board also approved a motion to recoup “liquidated damages” from two former teachers in the district who resigned from their teaching positions without prior approval from the district governing board.
The decision means the two former teachers will have to pay the district $1,500 each.
During the meeting SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor said one reason the board was being asked to consider the motion was that the two departing teachers held positions that are difficult to fill.
“We could have known sooner, and we’re in a tough spot,” Taylor said.
Taylor would not divulge the positions the two former teachers held, but he did say the district has rarely taken similar actions against former teachers or other staff.
The board also approved a motion to adopt new performance pay bonuses for teachers.
Funded through Prop 301, which was passed by Arizona voters in 2000, the fund allocates money to school districts to pay one time performance pay bonuses for teachers of up to $3,000. Taylor added that administrators will also get up to $4,000 in bonuses, which aren’t based on performance evaluations.