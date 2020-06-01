The Safford USD Emergency Food Program is still offering free meals to all area children 18 years and under. Lunch and breakfast are served together. The regular
summer program begins July 1.
Here are the June locations and times:
Safford Middle School Cafeteria (Hot Lunch & Cold Breakfast)
1067 8th Ave. ~ 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Thunderbird Mobile Home Park Entrance. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
S. HWY 191 & W. Ocotilla St. ~ 10:30 am – noon
Copper Canyon South Entrance area look for school bus. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
US Hwy 70 & Copper Canyon Dr. ~ 10:30 am – noon
Vista Linda Neighborhood Entrance. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
2111 Calle Mesa Verde ~ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Nelson Dr. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
Nelson Place & Hwy 70. ~ 10:30 am – 11 am
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
4th Street ~ 11:15 am – noon
Compass Medical. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
1765 S. 20th Ave. ~ 10:30 am – 11 a.m.
Pinaleno Foothills Apts. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
S. 20th Ave ~ 11:10 am – 11:30 am
Glen Meadows Area. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast)
Corner 14th Ave. & 26th St. ~ 11:35 am – noon
Questions call 348-7005 or 348-7056.