The Safford Unified School District's governing board voted 4-1 Thursday night to pursue a 10 percent maintenance and operation override during November's election.
AJ Taylor, who will assume the district's superintendent seat on July 1 following Ken Van Winkle's retirement, recommended the override because the district is facing a $1.4 million annual deficit. An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to override the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
During a recent work session, Taylor explained to board members Mike DeLaO, Julie Cluff, Craig Hackett, Diane Junion and Matt Herrington that voters' decision to raise the state's minimum wage has added $665,000 to the district's budget.
The district was also suffering because nearly 61 percent of voters rejected the extension of a 2008 M&O override in November 2015, which had a particularly low voter-turnout. After the election, Van Winkle, who was then in his first year as superintendent, said the importance of the override hadn't been publicized enough.
When discussing the matter Thursday night, Hackett said he wishes all taxpayers had all of the knowledge he and his fellow board members have about the district's financial state and what is going on at the state level with education funding.
"It comes down to the local community to do it, because we can't it from the state," Hackett said about providing funding.
Cluff concurred, noting that if the override doesn't pass, it will be the children who pay the price.
Herrington said the district needs to make clear to voters that the deficit is not due to any irresponsibility on the part of district administrators or board members; it is due to the minimum wage increases and other factors outside the district's control.
Junion, the lone dissenter, said she doesn't think it would be fair to pass on the cost of an override solely to property owners, many of whom are elderly. If it was up to her, every taxpayer in Graham County would bear the responsibility equally.
Director of Support Operations Tim McHugh also stressed the importance of educating the public about what is at stake. He pointed out that the district, which is still trying to hire a head football coach, won't have to worry about filling that position and many others, in the future if the override doesn't pass because positions and programs would likely have to be cut.
On a more positive note, however, McHugh said there is always a possibility that the district could pay off an override before it matures.
During the work session the board learned that a 5 percent override would generated $809,424 and a 10 percent override would generate $1,618,848, Taylor said.
If a 10% override were passed, it would cost approximately $137 a year on $100,000 of assessed evaluation. This would mean about $11.42 a month more or $2.85 a week for a homeowner with a $100,000 home.