Trump or Biden isn’t the only important question Safford voters will be asked this election. They’ll also be asked to help the Safford Unified School District make up a $1.4 million annual budget deficit brought on by minimum wage increases and the 2008 recession.
The school district is pursuing a 10 percent maintenance and operation override. An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to override the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
The school district is in a tough spot because when voters agreed to raise the state’s minimum wage, it added $665,000 to the district’s budget annual budget, said Superintendent AJ Taylor.
In addition, the state has never replaced the $2-$3 million that had to be cut from the district’s budget back in 2008 when the “bottom fell out of the state budget,” Taylor said. That money was intended for such things as books, materials and facility improvements.
Safford voters approved a $750,000 override in 2008 to help the district make up some of the shortfall, but another override attempt in 2015 failed — one that would’ve generated $743,000 a year.
Between the mininum wage increase and the override failure, Taylor said the district is operating with a $1.4 million annual shortfall.
If successful, the override would generate $1.6 million a year, he said.
If the override isn’t approved, Taylor said the district may no longer be able to offer full day kindergarten or some extra curricular events. In addition, they might have to cut positions, which would lead to increased class sizes. Right now, the elementary schools typically have 25-28 students per classroom. At the junior high and high school levels, classes are between 25-30 students, he said.
“Athletics could be affected and there could be electives at the high school that could be affected, because obviously we’re going to put students academics first. That’s our job, that’s what we put at the top of the list,” Taylor said.
School districts statewide had high hopes for the latest legislative session, but COVID-19 struck, he said.
“There were some good things on the legislative ballot in this last legislative session in the spring and then COVID hit and it just shut it off,” Taylor said. “They were supposed to bridge some of the gap from the capital cuts. We were hoping to get more money in the student formula so that didn’t happen.”
Taylor said that while the Red for Ed movement was highly successful, the money approved by legislators went to teachers alone.
“I’m really glad that they did (approve the pay raises) because we’re not competitive among the other states, but when that money was appropriated... it went directly to teachers,” Taylor said. “It couldn’t go to hourly staff, it could not go to administrative staff. It met the need. It did what it was supposed to do, but it didn’t help the other things that are contributing factors to the needs of our M & O accounts. It didn’t address the minimum wage or the shortfalls we’re still facing from 2008 and the failed override from 2015.”
State statutes don’t allow flyers to be sent home with students and COVID-19 has stopped some civic organizations from meeting, but Taylor said he is doing the best he can to educate voters about the override. He recently attended the Safford City Council meeting and has been to some rotary meetings. Details have also been provided on the district’s website, www.saffordusd.com
The school district is being as fiscally responsible as possible, Taylor said. He pointed out that according to the Arizona Auditor General, 72 percent of SUSD’s budget is spent in the classroom and 90 percent is spent on salaries.
The fact is, SUSD could actually use more than a 10 percent override, he said.
“We still have a greater need than the income coming in, but we’re trying to have a minimum impact on voters, but still meet our needs,” Taylor said.
If successful, voters with a $96,040 residence, could expect to pay $11 per month in additional taxes. For a $192,000 residence, the monthly cost would be $ 21.91 per month.