It’s been 20 years since MacKenzie Pryor first stepped into a classroom and every day she still finds herself being inspired by her students. Now, she wants to return the favor.
For the past three years, Pryor has made it her mission to show students what it’s like to shape and mold young people in the hopes they, too, will pursue a career in the education field.
With the blessings of Safford High School Principal Torey Leitzke and Career and Technical Education Director Lance Fite, Pryor created the four-year Education Professions program.
Every day, the seventh grade history teacher drives to SHS from Safford Middle School for one class period a day to “grow” the district’s own future teachers.
During Year One, students interested in becoming educators, school counselors, speech therapists and school administrators listen to guest speakers, observe professionals in action and just learn about the various career options available to them, Pryor said.
During Year Two, the students spend an hour at Lafe Nelson school twice a week. While there, they help grade papers, work with students one-on-one on their reading and writing skills, and learn about such things as classroom management and lesson planning.
They learn about the developmental stages of childhood, various learning styles, team teaching and how to prepare and present materials, too, she said.
The students also participate in leadership conferences in Phoenix and Tucson and prepare for and take a paraprofessional test that, if passed, will allow them to substitute teach or become classroom aides while they’re going to college, Pryor said.
Because only seniors took her course three years ago, next year will be the first time she’ll be offering Year Three, Pryor said. She anticipates students will be working at Lafe Nelson four days a week in Year Three and Year Four.
Leitzke said Pryor is the perfect person to teach the program.
“I don’t think she gets enough recognition for what she has done,” Leitzke said. “She’s been assisting other people across the state with what she has created in the curriculum. MacKenzie really is just amazing at what she does and she deserves so much credit for that.”
Danielle Dillman and Jazmyne Coy, 15-year-old sophomores, both had Pryor while at the middle school and are now in their second year of Education Professions.
“Just the way she talked about the class, she was so passionate about it, it made me want to take it,” Coy said.
The pair, who are studying for their paraprofessional test, have already decided what grades they want to teach. Dillman has settled on second grade and Coy first-grade.
Coy said the students were at first wary of her, but now she hears all of the time how much they miss her when she’s not there.
“We got to know all of their personalities and now they love us,” Coy said.
Abigayle Wood, another 15-year-old sophomore, took the course because her mother and many other family members are teachers and she wanted to make sure she, too, should become a teacher.
The answer turned out to be “Yes.”
“It’s a lot more work than I thought it would be,” Wood said.
She hadn’t realized there were lesson plans to create and “they all learn in different ways and you’ve got to know how to work with them,” she said.
Mirra Pooler, another sophomore, said she originally took the class because she needed to fill a spot on her schedule. Now she wants to teach high school English.
She, too, quickly realized there’s a lot more to teaching than what most people think.
“Anyone can share information, but it takes a real teacher to make you want to learn,” Pooler said.
She’d never had Pryor before, but she plans to emulate her.
“She’s my favorite teacher. When you walk into her classroom the atmosphere is way happier than other classrooms,” Pooler said. “She puts her all into what she does.”
Pryor’s dream is for all of the districts in the Gila Valley to eventually offer a similar program to their students, Pryor said. She’s shared her syllabus with them and invited teachers to come observe her students.
This summer she’ll be giving two presentations during Arizona’s annual CTE conference on her program.
Even if her students opt not to become teachers, Pryor said she hopes she’ll inspire them to become “life-long learners who love what they do” no matter the field.