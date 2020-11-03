Safford Unified School District's attempt to obtain a 10 percent maintenance and operation override is up in the air.
According to Graham County's early voting calculations, 3,085 people or 50.37 percent voted "No" on the override and 3,040 people or 49.63 percent approved the measure.
If it passes, it will make up the district's $1.4 million annual budget deficit.
According to SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor, the school district is in the hole because of minimum wage increases and the 2008 recession. An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to override the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
The school district is in a tough spot because when voters agreed to raise the state’s minimum wage, it added $665,000 to the district’s budget annual budget, Taylor said prior to the election.
In addition, the state has never replaced the $2-$3 million that had to be cut from the district’s budget back in 2008 when the “bottom fell out of the state budget," Taylor said. That money was intended for such things as books, materials and facility improvements.
Safford voters approved a $750,000 override in 2008 to help the district make up some of the shortfall, but another override attempt in 2015 failed — one that would’ve generated $743,000 a year.
Between the minimum wage increase and the override failure, Taylor said the district is operating with a $1.4 million annual shortfall.
If the override isn't approved, Taylor said the district may have to cut full day kindergarten or some extra curricular events. In addition, they might have to cut positions, which would have led to increased class sizes. Right now, the elementary schools typically have 25-28 students per classroom. At the junior high and high school levels, classes are between 25-30 students, he said.
Athletics could be affected and the high school could lose some electives, Taylor said.
If the override is successful, voters with a $96,040 residence, would expect to pay $11 per month in additional taxes. For a $192,000 residence, the monthly cost would be $21.91 per month.