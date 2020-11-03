Safford Unified School District's attempt to obtain a 10 percent maintenance and operation override failed by 25 votes.
According to Graham County's Elections Department, 3,250 people voted "No" on the override and 3,225 voted yes.
If it had passed, it would have made up the district's $1.4 million annual budget deficit.
SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor could not be reached immediately for comment.
Taylor said prior to the election that the school district is in the hole because of minimum wage increases and the 2008 recession. An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to override the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
The school district is in a tough spot because when voters agreed to raise the state’s minimum wage, it added $665,000 to the district’s budget annual budget, Taylor said.
In addition, the state has never replaced the $2-$3 million that had to be cut from the district’s budget back in 2008 when the “bottom fell out of the state budget," Taylor said. That money was intended for such things as books, materials and facility improvements.
Safford voters approved a $750,000 override in 2008 to help the district make up some of the shortfall, but another override attempt in 2015 failed — one that would’ve generated $743,000 a year.
Between the minimum wage increase and the override failure, Taylor said the district is operating with a $1.4 million annual shortfall.
Several weeks ago Taylor said that if the override wasn't approved, the district may have to cut full day kindergarten or some extra curricular events. In addition, they might have to cut positions, which would have led to increased class sizes. Right now, the elementary schools typically have 25-28 students per classroom. At the junior high and high school levels, classes are between 25-30 students, he said.
Athletics could be affected and the high school could lose some electives, Taylor said.
If the override had been successful, voters with a $96,040 residence, could have expected to pay $11 per month in additional taxes. For a $192,000 residence, the monthly cost would have been $21.91 per month.