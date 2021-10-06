The case against an 83-year-old man accused of attacking another Graham County resident with a claw hammer in August has been bound over for trial in Graham County Superior Court.
Safford Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Don Riddle ruled Wednesday night there is enough evidence to proceed with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges against Roy Anderson following a 90-minute preliminary hearing during which the alleged victim and Graham County Sheriff's Deputy Ben Schysm testified.
Riddle also watched portions of the Aug. 27 incident captured on Mark Clonts' cellphone.
Clonts testified a two-track dirt road travels through his property and leads to property owned by the Bureau of Land Management and used by a local rancher. That rancher put up a fence and gate between the two properties, but Anderson has continued to travel through his property to get to the BLM land, ignoring two "No Trespassing" signs he's installed, Clonts said.
Clonts told the judge there are other ways into and out of the BLM land through roads in an upper canyon and he'd confronted Anderson twice before the day in question.
"He was belligerent. He said it was his right and he could go in there just like the power company, except the power company asked for permission," Clonts told Riddle.
On Aug. 27 he watched Anderson drive through the gate and he blocked Anderson's exit about an hour later with a front end loader, Clonts said.
When Anderson came back to his truck, he threatened to shoot out the loader's tires, threw rocks at him and began to tear down the barb wire fence using a claw hammer, Clonts said. When Anderson made a move to go around the loader, Clonts said he backed the loader up to block him and that's when Anderson began to attack him with the hammer.
He stepped on the hammer with one foot and Anderson's hand with the other to stop the attack, Clonts said. When he began to walk back to his house to call 911, he heard a gunshot.
Clonts testified one of the wounds on his lower leg still hasn't healed and he's been to the doctor's office twice since his first visit to the hospital that day.
During cross examination from defense attorney David Griffith, Clonts said he can't prevent Anderson from coming onto his property because he doesn't have a front gate.
Although he'd testified he would have allowed Anderson to leave on foot, he acknowledged he never told Anderson that.
He denied Griffith's suggestion that he would've been OK if Anderson had died of exposure while finding another way off the property on foot.
"I expected him to walk out and call someone to come get him," Clonts said, before admitting he didn't know if Anderson had a cell phone or not.
Griffith argued the case against Anderson should not proceed, saying the hammer had not been used as a "dangerous instrument," nor had it caused serious injury. Both of those elements are needed to prove an aggravated assault case.
As for the disorderly conduct charge, the defense attorney said it was Clonts who caused the incident by blocking Anderson's exit. He further argued his client had fired the gun before the confrontation with Clonts to get someone to come down from the house to move the front end loader.
The judge said that while those might be good arguments for trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Alan Perkins had presented enough evidence to move forward with the case.
Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 25.