SAFFORD - A Safford man who allegedly tried to break into vehicles in Safford and Thatcher last week was arrested and booked on two counts of criminal damage.
Friday afternoon, Sept. 13, a Safford Police officer responded to a report of a vandalized vehicle window at Safford High School. The window was struck multiple times with a blunt object, but its shatter-proof glass frustrated the apparent break-in attempt.
Checking school cameras, the officer observed a male subject in a black sedan next to the victim’s vehicle. The subject was reportedly caught on camera looking into several vehicles at the high school and at Ruth Powell Elementary School before parking beside the victim’s. He reportedly exited the sedan, crouched down in an apparent attempt to avoid the cameras, then drove away again. The victim discovered the damaged window shortly afterward.
The sedan’s license plate was also caught on camera. The man reportedly asked school staff about bus stops near his home, telling them which street he lived on. He was later identified by police as Johnny Sanders, 29, of Safford.
During the investigation, it was learned Thatcher Police were looking into a similar incident at Safeway. Sanders was allegedly seen on store cameras looking into vehicles, occasionally steering a shopping cart in an apparent effort to blend in with customers. He reportedly walked past the vandalized vehicle several times, but its window also did not shatter.
Safford and Thatcher officers went to Sanders’ home, where they located the black sedan; a shirt Sanders wore in the videos was reportedly inside the car. Sanders allegedly said he was in the general area of Safeway, but initially denied being at the schools.
According to a Safford Police report, Sanders subsequently admitted being at the high school, but gave conflicting reasons. He allegedly claimed he was seeking directions to the bus barn, looking for a friend and using the Wi-Fi.
Police also found a loose personal check made out to a credit union in Sanders’ wallet. He reportedly claimed the check was mailed to him by mistake and he planned to return it himself. A Safford officer took custody of the check, and planned to follow up by contacting the payer.
Sanders was booked into the Graham County Jail on two counts of criminal damage.